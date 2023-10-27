Russia has a river that flows into 2 oceans

Sounds exotic, right? Especially, given the distance the oceans are from each other. However, there are a few places where the oceans actually meet.

Natalya Nosova/Russia Beyond Natalya Nosova/Russia Beyond

That’s where the Delkyu river flows, starting its journey in the Khabarovsk Region, at the foot of Mount Berill, then splitting. One part flows into the Okhota river and the Pacific basin, the other - into the Arctic Ocean.

This rare phenomenon is known as bifurcation, and it has only been witnessed in a handful of cases in the world, among them the Orinoco river in Venezuela.

By the way, Delkyu has a “talking” toponym. In the Evenki language it means “pants/trousers” - as is its appearance!

