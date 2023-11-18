Russian designer ‘Nigdus’ has created a "deflated employee" – a toy accessory for offices!

The toy comes with a pump to inflate the employee when it deflates again.
‘Nigdus’ dedicated his creation to everyone who has ever burned out at work.
Earlier, the artist unveiled toy figurines of typical shoppers in Russian stores and typical Muscovites.
