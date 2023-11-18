Russian designer ‘Nigdus’ has created a "deflated employee" – a toy accessory for offices!

"Not encumbered by the emotional spectrum! Deflated, but works like a burnout! Perfect for the office chair! Ready to be fired," the packaging reads.

The toy comes with a pump to inflate the employee when it deflates again.

‘Nigdus’ dedicated his creation to everyone who has ever burned out at work.

Earlier, the artist unveiled toy figurines of typical shoppers in Russian stores and typical Muscovites.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.