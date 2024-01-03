The ARCTIC parfumier!

Alexei Boltachev spent a whole 10 years working in the mines of Norilsk and, now, makes fragrances devoted to the natural world of the Taymyr Peninsula.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

He became interested in making fragrances a few years ago. "Perfumery is all about fantasy and emotion in a bottle and those are things frequently in short supply in our everyday lives," he says.

Boltachev has already developed a whole line called ‘Aromaty Taymyra’ (‘Aromas of Taymyr’), which have become an unusual and popular souvenir for visitors to take home with them.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The first fragrance is ‘Severnoye Siyanie’ (‘Northern Lights’) with a multitude of mild, soft notes. "I had the idea of conveying the play of green auroral light in a frost," Alexei says.

His ‘Tundra’ fragrance, meanwhile, is reminiscent of wild summer berries: cranberry, cloudberry and lingonberry; and these accents alternate with woody notes.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The lightest of the fragrances carries the name of Siberia's ‘River Yenisey’ and is "as fresh and translucent as water".

While the most unusual one is devoted to a walk to the ‘Krasnyye Kamni’ (‘Red Rocks’) ravine, which is the name of one of Norilsk's popular natural attractions. The color red is conveyed using wild rose and redcurrant.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

