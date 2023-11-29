10 RARE Red Book animals that you can encounter in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Surprisingly, animals listed in the Russian Red Book of rare and endangered species can even be found in the country's capital! Below, we’ve listed the ten rarest!

1. Great crested grebe

Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik

The most distinctive visual feature of the great crested grebe is its tawny "hood" and horn-like head with plumes of feathers. It can be encountered on the Tsaritsyno Ponds, where it feeds on fish, which it hunts by diving under the water.

2. Long-eared owl

Vasily Fedosenko/TASS Vasily Fedosenko/TASS

This bird is a real master of camouflage, making it very difficult to spot. It was first sighted only in 2022 on the territory of nature reserve No. 178 near Novo-Peredelkino, which is a great rarity for such a densely-populated city.

3. Peregrine falcon

Yuri Smityuk/TASS Yuri Smityuk/TASS

This bird, slightly bigger than a crow, is extremely rare in Moscow. It feeds on almost anything that flies, but most often pigeons and crows. After a quarter-century-long reintroduction program, peregrine falcons have even resumed nesting on the main building of Moscow State University and other skyscrapers.

4. Stock dove

Global Look Press Global Look Press

For a long time, this bird species was in the so-called ‘0’ category, meaning it was regarded as probably extinct. But, in 2023, a stock dove was spotted during the spring migration in the Moskvoretsky Natural History Park. The return of the stock dove to the capital is a clear indication of a more favorable ecological situation in Moscow.

5. Hawfinch

Vasily Fedosenko/TASS Vasily Fedosenko/TASS

This bird has practically never made its home on the territory of Moscow, but, in 2022, one specimen of the species was found in Kuzminki-Lyublino Park. The hawfinch is a small bird with a powerful and bulky bill. This attribute allows it to break open acorns to get at the nuts inside.

6. Beaver

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

Although a universally familiar animal, it is also listed in the Red Book. Beavers live on the Moskva River in the Moskvoretsky Natural History Park, but they are very few in number – just eight specimens! This makes it all the more surprising that they continue to want to live in the capital.

7. Pine marten

mos.ru mos.ru

Even one of the most shy and secretive of animals has been discovered in the capital. The marten usually hunts small rodents, birds and lizards and, sometimes, feeds on berries. The predator inhabits various Moscow parks, such as Bitsevsky Wood and Yuzhnoye Butovo.

8. Brandt's bat

Legion Media Legion Media

Moscow is now even a habitat for bats, which are rarely encountered in such populous cities. The Brandt's bat is a tiny creature that leads a predominantly nocturnal way of life and eats insects. Small colonies can be found in Lefortovo Park, Sparrow Hills and Losiny Ostrov (Elk Island).

9. Common hedgehog

Legion Media Legion Media

It is a remarkable fact that hedgehogs have also ended up in the Red Book. They usually live in woods in the European part of Russia and conduct a nocturnal way of life. In Moscow, hedgehogs can be encountered in Losiny Ostrov, Bitsevsky Wood and Izmailovo Park.

10. Water vole

Legion Media Legion Media

The population of these rodents has fallen sharply in recent years – so it is all the more interesting that they can be found in Moscow. And, although they are regarded as pests, voles can still be encountered in the Kuzminki and Lefortovo parks.

