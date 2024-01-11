Cute PHOTOS of Russian animals & their cubs

Take a closer look at the tender relationship mothers and their offspring have in the animal kingdom.

All countries celebrate Mother’s Day in different ways and on different dates. In Russia, it’s the last Sunday of November, while in the U.S. and many European countries, it’s the second Sunday of May. But, we believe that every day should be a professional holiday for mothers! So, Mother’s Day can also be celebrated every day, saying thank you to them for their love and affection!

A mama bear and her cubs

Roszapovedcenter Roszapovedcenter

A European bison mom with her calf

Roszapovedcenter Roszapovedcenter

Caucasian goat mother feeding her kid

Roszapovedcenter Roszapovedcenter

A fox mom with her cub

Roszapovedcenter Roszapovedcenter

A mama saiga antelope with her offspring

Roszapovedcenter Roszapovedcenter

Northern reindeer mom and her calf

Roszapovedcenter Roszapovedcenter

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.