Photographer Alexandra Permyakova from Tyumen decided to follow in the footsteps of the success of the annual calendar of Australian firefighters, with money that was earned for it going to charity. She shot her own calendar with local bodybuilders, planning to send all the revenue to the local ‘Poteryashki’ animal shelter.

The participants were not picked just randomly: According to Alexandra herself, they specifically called for athletes to come for the shoot to attract as much attention as possible. In total, 11 men participated in the photo shoot – many of them turned out to be professional athletes, bodybuilding champions and coaches. The inhabitants of ‘Poteryashki’ also joined them – three dogs and 13 cats.

The photographer herself says that they don’t only want to draw attention to the fund, but also raise the problem of abandoned animals once more, which is still relevant in Russia. The collected money will also be sent to fund animal treatments in veterinary clinics and to buy necessary medication.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.