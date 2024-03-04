10 Russia's TALLEST buildings (INFOGRAPHICS)

The country's main skyscrapers are mostly concentrated in Moscow, but one record-breaking tower can be found in St. Petersburg.

10. ‘Naberezhnaya Tower’, Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

268.4 meters (881 ft.)

Many entries in our ranking are located in the Moscow International Business Center (MIBC) cluster. This is a business district in the west of Moscow, which began being constructed back in 1996. Today, it consists of 15 skyscrapers, both office and residential. ‘Naberezhnaya Tower’ (literally 'Embankment Tower') is a complex comprising three buildings. The tallest of them is ‘Tower C’, constructed in 2007. After completion, the tower retained the title of Europe's tallest building for two years.

9. ‘Capital Towers’, Moscow

295 meters (968 ft.)

Three premium residential buildings of the same height - ‘River Tower’, ‘City Tower’ and ‘Park Tower’ - were constructed along the Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment near Moscow-City in 2023.

8. ‘Moscow Tower’, Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

301.8 meters (990 ft.)

‘Moscow Tower’ is the taller of the two buildings in the ‘City of Capitals’ complex (the other is called ‘St. Petersburg Tower’). The ‘Moscow Tower’ was completed in 2009 and, until 2011, it was the tallest in the entire post-Soviet space.

7. ‘Neva Towers’ (Tower 1), Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

302 meters (991 ft.)

The ‘Neva Towers’ complex includes two towers, both of which are among the top 10 tallest buildings in the country. The first one is 302 meters tall, has 68 floors and it is a mixed-use building with offices and apartments. It was completed in 2020.

6. ‘Eurasia’ skyscraper, Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

308.9 meters (1,013 ft.)

This building is also known as ‘Steel Peak’, as it's the only steel tower among the concrete structures at the MIBC. Due to financial difficulties, the tower was under construction for more than 10 years. In addition to offices, it houses a hotel, restaurants, a fitness center and entertainment complexes.

5. ‘Mercury City Tower’, Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

340.1 meters (1,116 ft.)

This skyscraper has repeatedly received prestigious world awards for its architecture and level of service. It houses offices as well as event venues. In addition to 75 above-ground floors, the building has five more floors for underground parking. It had been completed by 2014 and, for a short time, was the tallest in Europe.

4. ‘Neva Towers’ (Tower 2), Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

345 meters (1,131 ft.)

The second of the two buildings that comprise the Neva Towers complex was completed by 2019 and is an exclusively residential building with 79 floors.

3. ‘OKO Tower’, Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

354.1 meters (1,162 ft.)

The ‘OKO’ complex consists of two towers. The southern one, which enters our rank, exceeds the northern one by almost 100 meters in height. Completed in 2015, this tower also has the highest observation deck in Europe.

2. ‘Vostok Tower’, Moscow-City Int’l Business Center

373.7 meters (1,226 ft.)

Until 2017, this skyscraper was the tallest in Russia. It is part of the ‘Federation Tower’ complex, which consists of two buildings. The second one, the ‘West Tower’, has a height of 242.4 meters (795 ft.).

1. ‘Lakhta Center’, St. Petersburg

462 meters (1,516 ft.)

This is not only the tallest building in Russia, but also the tallest in Europe! Plus, it is also the northernmost skyscraper in the world! It was completed in 2018, but finishing work is still going on inside.

Read more about this architectural feat here.

