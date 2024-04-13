How Russian fashionistas dressed at the turn of the 20th century (PHOTOS)

After a year and a half of renovation, Moscow's ‘Multimedia Art Museum’ (MAMM) has finally opened its doors to visitors with a new exhibition, which is devoted to the evolution of Russian fashion from the 1860s to the 1910s. We selected some of the best works from the museum's collection for you.
Alexei Tyutchev with wife and daughters, Yaroslavl Region, 1860s
Portrait of a young woman, 1860s
Woman’s portrait, Penza or Tula, 1890s
Family portrait, Saratov, 1895-1906
Portrait of a woman in acloak. St. Petersburg, 1894
Portrait of a young woman in a ‘amazonka’ (type of Russian dress), 1895-1905
Woman’s portrait. St. Petersburg, 1900-1906
Family portrait, Saratov, 1900-1910s
Portrait of a girl with a hand fan. Samarkand, Turkestan Region, 1910s
Woman with a bicycle, 1910s
People taking rest on a beach in Yalta, Crimea, 1910
Portrait of a woman in a hat with feathers. Yalta, Crimea, 1913
Portrait of a woman in a hat, 1911
Portrait of Edith Des Fontaines, daughter of Eduard Des Fontaines, a rich merchant, Arkhangelsk, 1900
Portrait of a woman and her daughter, 1914
Portrait of a lady in a hat with ostrich feathers. St. Petersburg, 1906-1909
Portrait of a woman. St. Petersburg, 1905-1910
Grand Duke Mikhail Alexandrovich (in a 17th century tsarevich's field costume). From the ‘Costume Ball at the Winter Palace’ series, St. Petersburg, 1903
Grand Duchess Elizaveta Fyodorovna (in princely attire of the 17th century). From the ‘Costume Ball at the Winter Palace’ series,St. Petersburg, 1903
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox