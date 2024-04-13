How Russian fashionistas dressed at the turn of the 20th century (PHOTOS)

These colorful photos prove that people followed the latest fashion and style trends at all times.

After a year and a half of renovation, Moscow's ‘Multimedia Art Museum’ (MAMM) has finally opened its doors to visitors with a new exhibition, which is devoted to the evolution of Russian fashion from the 1860s to the 1910s. We selected some of the best works from the museum's collection for you.

Alexei Tyutchev with wife and daughters, Yaroslavl Region, 1860s

MAMM collection

Portrait of a young woman, 1860s

MAMM collection

Woman’s portrait, Penza or Tula, 1890s

I. P. Vakulenko photo studio/MAMM collection

Family portrait, Saratov, 1895-1906

I.Yepifanov photo studio/MAMM collection

Portrait of a woman in acloak. St. Petersburg, 1894

A. Semenenko photo studio/MAMM collection

Portrait of a young woman in a ‘amazonka’ (type of Russian dress), 1895-1905

A. Semenenko photo studio/MAMM collection

Woman’s portrait. St. Petersburg, 1900-1906

R. Sobolev photo studio/MAMM collection

Family portrait, Saratov, 1900-1910s

Y. Sveshnikov photo studio/MAMM collection

Portrait of a girl with a hand fan. Samarkand, Turkestan Region, 1910s

A. Polyakov photo studio/MAMM collection

Woman with a bicycle, 1910s

MAMM collection

People taking rest on a beach in Yalta, Crimea, 1910

Peter Vedenisov/MAMM collection

Portrait of a woman in a hat with feathers. Yalta, Crimea, 1913

Peter Vedenisov/MAMM collection

Portrait of a woman in a hat, 1911

M. Sorokin/MAMM collection

Portrait of Edith Des Fontaines, daughter of Eduard Des Fontaines, a rich merchant, Arkhangelsk, 1900

MAMM collection

Portrait of a woman and her daughter, 1914

MAMM collection

Portrait of a lady in a hat with ostrich feathers. St. Petersburg, 1906-1909

A. Rents & P. Shrader photo studio/MAMM collection

Portrait of a woman. St. Petersburg, 1905-1910

Yelena Mrozovskaya photo studio/MAMM collection

Grand Duke Mikhail Alexandrovich (in a 17th century tsarevich's field costume). From the ‘Costume Ball at the Winter Palace’ series, St. Petersburg, 1903

Lev Levitsky/MAMM collection

Grand Duchess Elizaveta Fyodorovna (in princely attire of the 17th century). From the ‘Costume Ball at the Winter Palace’ series,St. Petersburg, 1903

Daniil Asikritov/MAMM collection

