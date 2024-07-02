How do Russians dress... cats? (PHOTOS)

People say that pets resemble their owners. And if so, why not dress them stylishly? Take a look at some of the cutest cats in outfits from around Russia!

1. Simba, the most famous cat in Vladivostok

A Kuril bobtail named Simba lives in Vladivostok, “runs” a blog and pleases his many followers with various cute photo shoots in different outfits.

The number of his outfits would delight any fashionista!

In winter, Simba goes fishing with his owner Sergey in a ushanka hat and a sweater with snowflakes and hangs out with bikers in a leather jacket and custom helmet; in summer, he relaxes in nature in a red shirt and on the yacht he appears, of course, in a life vest. He also has many other clothing items, including a sweatshirt, cool glasses and hats. His clothes are sewn at an atelier, while his sweaters are specially knitted by another craftswoman. Some headgear, for example, a helmet for a knight's tournament, Sergey made him with his own hands.

Simba is already four years old. He’s been traveling around Primorye with humans from an early age and, therefore, behaves very calmly, claims the owner of the fashionable cat.

2. Mani the Sphynx & his friend, Denny the Labrador

Mani and Denny are two of the most popular pets online in Russia. The Labrador retriever is fidgety, while the Sphynx is always calm and even stern at times. This, however, does not prevent them from teasing each other. They even sleep cuddled together!

Mani, like other sphynxes, is usually cold, so his owners, Moscow residents Victoria and Ruslan, always dress him in fashionable shirts and T-shirts.

3. Cat race

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

And these adorable cats took part in a costume run with their owners in St. Petersburg. Unusual sports and animal competitions are often organized on Palace Square. In this one, the main condition is to dress one’s cat in the most unusual costume!

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

4. Cats in glasses

Natalya Seliverstova/Sputnik Natalya Seliverstova/Sputnik

These cats can not do without the most summery accessory, sunglasses! They, too, need to protect their precious little eyes from ultraviolet rays.

5. ‘Cats in Clothes’

Natalya Seliverstova/Sputnik Natalya Seliverstova/Sputnik

There are also official contests for the best cat costume in Russia. What do you think of this sphynx in a Nefertiti costume?

Or this fluffy Napoleon?

Natalya Seliverstova/Sputnik Natalya Seliverstova/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.