These surrealist PHOTOS were not made by avant-garde artists, but by Russian scientists!

Nadezhda Ladygina-Kots was one of the first Russian female scientists. She was a famous zoopsychologist, a specialist in behavior of animals, especially primates. Together with her husband Alexander Kots, they also studied animal anatomy and amassed a collection that eventually formed the basis of the Darwin Museum in Moscow.
Take a look at the rare (and quite avant-garde) photos of Nadezhda surrounded by many of the museum's exhibits.
