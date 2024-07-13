These surrealist PHOTOS were not made by avant-garde artists, but by Russian scientists!

The creator of the Darwin Museum in Moscow posed with stuffed animals and much more!

Nadezhda Ladygina-Kots was one of the first Russian female scientists. She was a famous zoopsychologist, a specialist in behavior of animals, especially primates. Together with her husband Alexander Kots, they also studied animal anatomy and amassed a collection that eventually formed the basis of the Darwin Museum in Moscow.

Take a look at the rare (and quite avant-garde) photos of Nadezhda surrounded by many of the museum's exhibits.

Alexander Kots/Darwin Museum Alexander Kots/Darwin Museum

