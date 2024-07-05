Meet Liliana Bulatova, Miss Moscow 2024!

Her motto is: "Change in your life what you can change."
At the age of 14, Liliana took part in the international ‘Elite Model Look’ competition and has since successfully participated in shows of various famous designers. She also successfully auditioned for a television project.
Miss Moscow 2024’s passion is dancing.
That’s why she chose a passionate rumba for the talent competition, which she performed together with her partner. Liliana believes that it is dancing that gives her an unlimited opportunity for self-realization.
Judging by her activity on various social networks, she also likes traveling: For example, last year, she was in Shanghai. Liliana often participates in photo shoots and likes to go to fashionable restaurants.
She is also studying English.
Next up, she will represent the capital at the ‘Beauty of Russia’ festival.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox