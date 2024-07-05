Meet Liliana Bulatova, Miss Moscow 2024!

On July 4, the winner of the ‘Miss Moscow’ beauty and talent contest was announced at the ‘Russia’ exhibition site in VDNKh - out of 45 contestants, the jury chose 20-year-old Liliana Bulatova.

Her motto is: "Change in your life what you can change."

Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

At the age of 14, Liliana took part in the international ‘Elite Model Look’ competition and has since successfully participated in shows of various famous designers. She also successfully auditioned for a television project.

Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

Anatoly Medved/Sputnik Anatoly Medved/Sputnik

Miss Moscow 2024’s passion is dancing.

Anatoly Medved/Sputnik Anatoly Medved/Sputnik

That’s why she chose a passionate rumba for the talent competition, which she performed together with her partner. Liliana believes that it is dancing that gives her an unlimited opportunity for self-realization.



Anatoly Medved/Sputnik Anatoly Medved/Sputnik

Judging by her activity on various social networks, she also likes traveling: For example, last year, she was in Shanghai. Liliana often participates in photo shoots and likes to go to fashionable restaurants.

Anatoly Medved/Sputnik Anatoly Medved/Sputnik

Anatoly Medved/Sputnik Anatoly Medved/Sputnik

She is also studying English.

Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva Agency

Next up, she will represent the capital at the ‘Beauty of Russia’ festival.

