10 simple ways Soviets had fun in summer (PHOTOS)

There was no money for expensive entertainment or trips to exotic resorts, so people found joy and pleasure in the most ordinary things.

1. Eating ice cream in the park

TASS TASS

2. Drinking a soda from a vending machine

3. Quenching one’s thirst with cold kvass from a street vendor

4. Cooling off with water from the street truck sprinkler

Olga Ignatovich/Museum of Moscow Olga Ignatovich/Museum of Moscow

5. Singing songs around the campfire

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

6. Eating an entire watermelon!

Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin archive Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin archive

7. Blowing on a dandelion

8. Making a wreath out of wildflowers

Yevgeny Koktysh/Sputnik Yevgeny Koktysh/Sputnik

9. Fishing

10. Camping

