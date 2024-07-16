10 simple ways Soviets had fun in summer (PHOTOS)

There was no money for expensive entertainment or trips to exotic resorts, so people found joy and pleasure in the most ordinary things.
1. Eating ice cream in the park
2. Drinking a soda from a vending machine
3. Quenching one’s thirst with cold kvass from a street vendor
4. Cooling off with water from the street truck sprinkler
Olga Ignatovich/Museum of Moscow
5. Singing songs around the campfire
6. Eating an entire watermelon!
Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin archive
7. Blowing on a dandelion
8. Making a wreath out of wildflowers
9. Fishing
10. Camping
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
- Subscribe to our Telegram channel
- Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
- Enable push notifications on our website
- Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.