Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

10 simple ways Soviets had fun in summer (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond
There was no money for expensive entertainment or trips to exotic resorts, so people found joy and pleasure in the most ordinary things.

1. Eating ice cream in the park

TASS

2. Drinking a soda from a vending machine

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF

3. Quenching one’s thirst with cold kvass from a street vendor

Harrison Forman/russiainphoto.ru

4. Cooling off with water from the street truck sprinkler

Olga Ignatovich/Museum of Moscow

5. Singing songs around the campfire

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

6. Eating an entire watermelon!

Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin archive

7. Blowing on a dandelion

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF

8. Making a wreath out of wildflowers

Yevgeny Koktysh/Sputnik

9. Fishing

Dmitry Kozlov/MAMM/MDF

10. Camping

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Children in Russia traditions Soviet Union
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies