How do Russians dress... DOGS? (PHOTOS)

1. A Yorkshire terrier a the women's ‘Beauty Run’ event in Krasnodar.
2. A jolly Jack Russell on a stroll along the Amur River embankment in Khabarovsk.
3. A dachshund at the Fontanka-SUP festival in St. Petersburg.
4. There are also plenty of themed dog parades in Russia. Check out this French bulldog from Moscow!
5. And here is another participant at the bulldog parade. It's clear at once, he means business!
6. This Hungarian vizla and his owner took part in the ‘Fast Dog’ cross-country race in Bittsevsky forest in Moscow.
7. “Honestly, I'm a rabbit!”
8. A polka-dot jacket and a pink puffy skirt - what a charming fashionista!
9. Corgis tried on the characters of the “Star Wars” saga at an exhibition in Moscow.
10. There are also beauty contests for dogs in Russia. The photo below depicts a Miniature Pinscher at such an event in St. Petersburg.
11. Does this bulldog look like a king?
12. Only dachshunds took part in this parade in St. Petersburg.
