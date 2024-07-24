How do Russians dress... DOGS? (PHOTOS)

Fancy dress races, professional dog shows or just a summer walk around the city are all reasons for dog owners to show off their four-legged friends’ new outfits.

1. A Yorkshire terrier a the women's ‘Beauty Run’ event in Krasnodar.

Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik

2. A jolly Jack Russell on a stroll along the Amur River embankment in Khabarovsk.

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

3. A dachshund at the Fontanka-SUP festival in St. Petersburg.

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

4. There are also plenty of themed dog parades in Russia. Check out this French bulldog from Moscow!

Alexei Mayshev/Sputnik Alexei Mayshev/Sputnik

5. And here is another participant at the bulldog parade. It's clear at once, he means business!

Alexei Mayshev/Sputnik Alexei Mayshev/Sputnik

6. This Hungarian vizla and his owner took part in the ‘Fast Dog’ cross-country race in Bittsevsky forest in Moscow.

Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency

7. “Honestly, I'm a rabbit!”

Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency

8. A polka-dot jacket and a pink puffy skirt - what a charming fashionista!

Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency Yaroslav Chingayev/Moskva Agency

9. Corgis tried on the characters of the “Star Wars” saga at an exhibition in Moscow.

Sergey Vedyashkin/Moskva Agency Sergey Vedyashkin/Moskva Agency

10. There are also beauty contests for dogs in Russia. The photo below depicts a Miniature Pinscher at such an event in St. Petersburg.

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

11. Does this bulldog look like a king?

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

12. Only dachshunds took part in this parade in St. Petersburg.

Anatoly Medved/Sputnik Anatoly Medved/Sputnik

