How do Russian CATS spend their time at the dacha? (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Elena Kosinova/Getty Images
The summer adventures of cats in the countryside: walking along fences, encountering rural animals, eating delicious food and sleeping soundly in the fresh air!

1. Cats guarding the perimeter of a dacha in Tarusa, Kaluga Region.

Anna Sorokina

2. This cat only appears to be sleeping. In fact, he is monitoring the situation.

Legion Media

3. The fence is the best vantage point for cats at the dacha.

Legion Media

4. However, a window will do, too!

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

5. You can tell this ginger cat is well fed!

Alexei Kudenko/Sputnik

6. It seems that this Siamese cat has already gotten used to life at the cottage, even drinking from a bucket.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

7. As if the cat collected all these mushrooms by itself!

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

8. “Hey, master, I've already put water in your basin!”

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

9. This cat was left in charge of a household in Primorsky Krai.

Yuri Smityuk/TASS

10. It’s as if they were her sheep!

Sergei Malgavko/TASS

11. A cat on the porch of one of the houses in the village of Ivanovka in Siberia.

Maxim Kiselev/TASS

12. When you feel sleepy, but you try your best not to fall asleep.

Legion Media

13. Who else will help the mistress dig the flower beds?

Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik

14. It seems that only in the countryside could a cat see so many different strange animals!

Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik

15. Careful! Looking at this photo will make you want to yawn, too!

Legion Media

Wildlife of Russia animal cat
