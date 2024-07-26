How do Russian CATS spend their time at the dacha? (PHOTOS)

1. Cats guarding the perimeter of a dacha in Tarusa, Kaluga Region.
2. This cat only appears to be sleeping. In fact, he is monitoring the situation.
3. The fence is the best vantage point for cats at the dacha.
4. However, a window will do, too!
5. You can tell this ginger cat is well fed!
6. It seems that this Siamese cat has already gotten used to life at the cottage, even drinking from a bucket.
7. As if the cat collected all these mushrooms by itself!
8. “Hey, master, I've already put water in your basin!”
9. This cat was left in charge of a household in Primorsky Krai.
10. It’s as if they were her sheep!
11. A cat on the porch of one of the houses in the village of Ivanovka in Siberia.
12. When you feel sleepy, but you try your best not to fall asleep.
13. Who else will help the mistress dig the flower beds?
14. It seems that only in the countryside could a cat see so many different strange animals!
15. Careful! Looking at this photo will make you want to yawn, too!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox