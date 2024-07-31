Russian Salon Dog: A land ‘mermaid’!

Just look at this adorable mermaid! No, we are not talking about the mythical creature, but about the affectionate ‘Russkaya Salonnaya Sobaka’ (‘Russian Salon Dog’), which is abbreviated as ‘rusalka’ (‘mermaid’).

The breed appeared relatively recently: In 1996, zoo technician Julia Lakatosh began breeding it. The founders of “mermaids” were Yorkshire terriers, Shih Tzus, downy variety of Chinese Crested Dog and several other breeds.

The result is a miniature dog (usually from 18 to 28 centimeters tall) with soft long hair and pointy ears. Its most common color is red. Due to the variety of shades - from pale and cream to red - “mermaids” look as if they are bathed in gold. But, there are other colors: black, blue, marbled.

These dogs make excellent companions: they have a balanced, very pleasant, calm character. At the same time, they are sociable and ready to join in games with their owner.

In 2013, the Russian Cynological Organization recognized the Russian Salon Dog as a breed group. In 2016, when the World Dog Show was held in Moscow, “mermaids” were represented as a national Russian breed.

Russian salon dogs are still few in number - there are about a thousand of them worldwide.

