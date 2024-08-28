Russians reacted with tons of MEMES after Durov’s arrest in France

Russians are calling for Durov's release online and are doing so, among other things, with... memes!

‘Telegram’ founder Pavel Durov has been detained in Paris. According to French media, he faces up to 20 years in prison as an “accomplice” in crimes committed through his social network.

1. 'The Count of Monte Cristo'

pikabu.ru pikabu.ru

2. 'First photos of Pavel Durov in the Paris jail'

3. Lots of memes are inspired Durov’s recent revelation that he has over 100 children in 12 countries. All thanks to becoming a sperm donor some years ago.

'Pavel Durov's children go to rescue their father from French prison'.

4. 'See Paris and go to jail'

5. 'Footage of French police capturing Durov'

Legion Media Legion Media

6. 'Durov last night, photo in color'

7. 'What do you mean France? Are you kidding me?'

8. 'Girls with time machine:

I'm your granddaughter

Really?

Boys with time machine:

Pasha, don't fly to France'.

9. 'Where are we going?'

pikabu.ru pikabu.ru

10. 'Hello, gangsters! Durov entering prison.

Live footage, August 2024'.

Pavel Durov's social media Pavel Durov's social media

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.