Russians reacted with tons of MEMES after Durov’s arrest in France

‘Telegram’ founder Pavel Durov has been detained in Paris. According to French media, he faces up to 20 years in prison as an “accomplice” in crimes committed through his social network.
1. 'The Count of Monte Cristo'
2. 'First photos of Pavel Durov in the Paris jail'
3. Lots of memes are inspired Durov’s recent revelation that he has over 100 children in 12 countries. All thanks to becoming a sperm donor some years ago.
'Pavel Durov's children go to rescue their father from French prison'.
4. 'See Paris and go to jail'
5. 'Footage of French police capturing Durov'
6. 'Durov last night, photo in color'
7. 'What do you mean France? Are you kidding me?'
8. 'Girls with time machine:
I'm your granddaughter
Really?
Boys with time machine:
Pasha, don't fly to France'.
9. 'Where are we going?'
10. 'Hello, gangsters! Durov entering prison.
Live footage, August 2024'.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox