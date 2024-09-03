Cable car at VDNKh: A retro-futuristic journey!

The longest cable car railway in the city opened in Moscow in August 2024. Its total length is 769 meters. The journey at an altitude of 32 meters from the Yuzhnaya station at VDHKh’s main entrance to the Severnaya station at the Republic of Belarus pavilion takes six minutes, which is twice as fast as walking.

Fans of science fiction writer Kir Bulychev will certainly experience some sort of déjà vu when they see the cabins of the ‘Air Tram’. These are the same flips that Kolya Gerasimov was going to fly to the cosmodrome on! Each can accommodate eight people and, in 60 minutes, the 18 cable car cabins can transport up to a thousand people.

The ‘Air Tram’ is the city’s second cable car railway. The first, 720 meters in length, operates from Vorobyovy Gory to the Luzhniki sports complex (crossing over the Moskva River). Now, VDNKh has not only the longest cable car in the capital, but also one of the highest located in amusement parks.

The new attraction operates from 10am (noon on Mondays) until 10pm on Mondays and, on weekends, until 11pm So fans of atmospheric walks have a good chance to see VDNKh against the backdrop of the night sky.

A ride on the cable car will cost from 300 to 550 rubles one way, depending on the day of the week. For children under 100 cm in height, the trip is free.

