Meet the legendary faceted glass! The perfect Soviet creation

On September 11, 1943, the glass was first produced at the country’s oldest glass factory. And, since then, it’s become the most common tableware.

The most typical form has 16 facets and a volume of 200 milliliters (0.2 liters).

Comfortable and very durable, due to its thickness, it perfectly withstood hundreds washes in industrial dishwashers.

There is a popular legend that this ideal form was created by Soviet sculptor Vera Mukhina (who was also behind the iconic ‘Worker and Kolkhoz Woman’ statue). But, there is no actual evidence of this. There are also tales that a kind of faceted glass was known long ago and even Peter the Great tasted tinctures from one.

Now, the faceted glass is one of the symbols of the Soviet era.

🚆 On intercity trains, you still can enjoy tea in a faceted glass in a metal cup holder.

🥛 In many canteens, soft drinks are still served in faceted glasses.

Have you ever drunk out of one?

