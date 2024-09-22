Don't miss out!
Cats of the USSR (PHOTOS)

Humans have always photographed their pets, not sparing film on them!

We recently published a gallery with pre-revolutionary photos of cats, which proved very popular, so now, we’ve put together one with how they were captured in the Soviet years!  

1. Poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, 1926-1927

Nikolai Petrov/Izvestia newspaper/russiainphoto.ru

The Soviet poet loved animals and there are many other photos of him with cats. In this particular photo, Mayakovsky is posing surrounded by his friends after returning from the U.S. However, he was distracted from the camera by a cat in his arms. And it seems that he does not regret it at all. 

2. “Say cheese!”, 1958

Alexander Stanovov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. ‘The first day in a new home’, 1958

Sigismund Kropivnitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

According to Russian tradition, a cat should be the first to enter a new house to check if there are no evil forces there. In this picture, everything is fine with this apartment. The cat sits wherever it wants and even supervises the dishwashing.

4. ‘Gusev cleaning the apartment’, 1958

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet cats understood perfectly well that if you don’t keep an eye on your owner, they won’t clean up. So, even kittens took their territory seriously. 

5. ‘Cat in a tree’, Sakhalin, 1960s

Yuri Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. ‘A new house’, 1970s

Georgy Rozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. ‘Prima cat’, 1975-1979

Viktor Ershov/ MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And, if social networks existed in the Soviet years, this cat would probably have a huge online following! That said, he already has a lot of fans.

8. ‘Life without the Internet’, Khabarovsk Krai, 1981

Sergey Secretarev/russiainphoto.ru

I read, read and fell asleep. We understand you so well!

9. ‘Sewing up pantyhose’, 1983

Vladimir Sokolaev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

10. ‘Children and their pets’, 1984

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/russiainphoto.ru

