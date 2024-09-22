Cats of the USSR (PHOTOS)

Humans have always photographed their pets, not sparing film on them!

We recently published a gallery with pre-revolutionary photos of cats, which proved very popular, so now, we’ve put together one with how they were captured in the Soviet years!

1. Poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, 1926-1927

The Soviet poet loved animals and there are many other photos of him with cats. In this particular photo, Mayakovsky is posing surrounded by his friends after returning from the U.S. However, he was distracted from the camera by a cat in his arms. And it seems that he does not regret it at all.

2. “Say cheese!”, 1958

3. ‘The first day in a new home’, 1958

According to Russian tradition, a cat should be the first to enter a new house to check if there are no evil forces there. In this picture, everything is fine with this apartment. The cat sits wherever it wants and even supervises the dishwashing.

4. ‘Gusev cleaning the apartment’, 1958

Soviet cats understood perfectly well that if you don’t keep an eye on your owner, they won’t clean up. So, even kittens took their territory seriously.

5. ‘Cat in a tree’, Sakhalin, 1960s

6. ‘A new house’, 1970s

7. ‘Prima cat’, 1975-1979

And, if social networks existed in the Soviet years, this cat would probably have a huge online following! That said, he already has a lot of fans.

8. ‘Life without the Internet’, Khabarovsk Krai, 1981

I read, read and fell asleep. We understand you so well!

9. ‘Sewing up pantyhose’, 1983

10. ‘Children and their pets’, 1984

