Sculptures made of… STRAW appear in Nizhny Novgorod

A loving couple sailing in a boat; a funny pair of snails; a girl reading a book while hugging her favorite teddy bear – around four tons of straw were needed to create these huge sculptures!

A gallery of straw sculptures united by the theme ‘Family Stories’ appeared as part of the ‘Energy +’ festival in the Avtozavodsky Park in Nizhny Novgorod. The material was chosen as a symbol of both the strength and fragility of nature, which, in the hands of craftsmen, turns into an art object.

Seventeen artists from Moscow, Omsk, Perm, Krasnoyarsk, Ryazan, Tula, Tolyatti and other cities worked on the sculptures. The initial project was created by a neural network and they brought it to life.

On the opening day of the site, festival guests helped the masters work on the sculptures and they themselves fastened their elements with staples, tied ropes and sewed on straw fragments.

You can admire the straw sculptures until the end of September, 2024.

