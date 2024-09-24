Sculptures made of… STRAW appear in Nizhny Novgorod

A gallery of straw sculptures united by the theme ‘Family Stories’ appeared as part of the ‘Energy +’ festival in the Avtozavodsky Park in Nizhny Novgorod. The material was chosen as a symbol of both the strength and fragility of nature, which, in the hands of craftsmen, turns into an art object.
Seventeen artists from Moscow, Omsk, Perm, Krasnoyarsk, Ryazan, Tula, Tolyatti and other cities worked on the sculptures. The initial project was created by a neural network and they brought it to life.
On the opening day of the site, festival guests helped the masters work on the sculptures and they themselves fastened their elements with staples, tied ropes and sewed on straw fragments.
You can admire the straw sculptures until the end of September, 2024.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox