This woman has become the first Russian to climb all 14 highest peaks in the world

And it only took her 18 months…

Alina Pekova recently conquered all 14 mountain peaks, the heights of which exceed 8,000 meters. Among them are not only the famous Mount Everest (8,848 meters), but also Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters), Lhotse (8,516 meters), Makalu (8,485 meters) and other mountains. The last peak on the 31-year-old Russian’s list was Mount Shishapangma (8,027 m) in the Himalayas.

Only 42 climbers have managed to successfully reach all these peaks before her. And Alina has become the first person from Russia on this list.

Alina was born in Nalchik (Kabardino-Balkaria) and started mountaineering in 2017. It took her only 18 months to reach the highest peaks in the world, with the first 11 taking just six months to conquer, a record for Russia.

And, in 2023, Alina set another record – she climbed two 8,000ers in one day – Everest and Lhotse.

