One of the smallest breeds in the world, the Russian Toy is a cheerful, tireless companion who happily participates in all of their owner's activities. Whether it’s traveling or dancing!

Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Before the revolution, small decorative breeds were very popular in Russia, with English Toy Terriers especially prized. But, after that, interest in breeding them almost died out. Only in the 1950s did cynologists decide to create a new type of small companion dog. And it turned out even better - two varieties, smooth-haired and long-haired.

Natalia Seliverstova/Sputnik Natalia Seliverstova/Sputnik

In 1997, the first unified breed standard was approved. In 2006, both varieties - the Moscow Longhaired Toy Terrier and the Russian Smooth-Haired Toy Terrier - were united under the common name ‘Russky Toi’ (‘Russian Toy’). Eleven years later, the breed was recognized by the FCI.

Legion Media Legion Media

It is a small, elegant dog (when fully grown, its average height is 22-27 cm) with a perky tail and large erect ears has a cheerful and affectionate character. Rich colors with tan points - black, brown, blue, lilac, red with black or brown - immediately distinguish it from all others. And the "fringe" on the ears and tail of the long-haired variety emphasizes its graceful silhouette.

Legion Media Legion Media

Dogs of this breed look like toys, but this is only one of the many advantages of the breed. They are ready to participate in long walks and travel or play sports: Russian Toys love to participate in agility games and even in dog dances, which invariably delight the audience!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.