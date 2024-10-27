Maria Sharapova has been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The tennis player won the poll, in which Hall of Fame members, historians, journalists and fans all vote in.

The induction ceremony, meanwhile, will take place in August 2025, ahead of the U.S. Open.

The athlete becomes the third Russian to be bestowed with such an honor. Before her, only tennis players Marat Safin and Evgeny Kafelnikov had been elected.

Maria Sharapova is one of the most titled Russian and world tennis players. She has won five ‘Grand Slam’ tournaments and was atop the world rankings five times in her career.

She retired in 2020 at the age of 32.

