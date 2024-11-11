15 WEIRD ads from Tsarist Russia (PICS)

A giant child walks along the roofs of Moscow buildings. Where is he rushing? To get candy, of course!
The goal of any advertisement is to clearly show the advantages of the product.
The protagonists of these advertisements were not just people, but also animals. For example, here, they advertise the ‘Rakovye sheiki’ candies.
A company of frogs advertises perfumes from the St. Petersburg factory of Vasily Aurich.
In addition to regular advertising, the ‘Einem’ confectionery factory created an entire artistic series. For example, themed postcards that were sold together with a box of chocolates. Sailboats and airplanes, seafaring, prehistoric animals – what wasn’t there! It's unlikely there was chocolate in the time of the dinosaurs. But why not fantasize?
And this ad promised customers the strength of a lion. Just a cup of cocoa – and you can defeat the king of beasts.
Dourdin beer lovers, meanwhile, must have remarkable strength!
Hair growth products were advertised by gnomes…
…and typewriters – by strongmen!
Even a drowning man would be happy with a chocolate bar.
This is not a romantic plot, but an advertisement for shoe polish.
A flower with a woman's face is depicted on a candy ad…
…and cosmetics…
…and even wines!
