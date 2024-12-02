A Russian woman wins ‘Mrs. Planet Universe’ 2024!

The 33-year-old beauty from Crimea beat 35 other married women over the age of 27 in the finals. At the contest, she appeared in the image of Russian Empress Catherine the Great, in a vintage dress and a red velvet cape. On her head, she wore a replica crown and carried a scepter and orb, the symbols of royal power in Russia, in her hands.

She says she made the costume with her own hands, refusing to wear a bikini and feathers like the other competitors.

It’s the first time Tatiana has won a crown of this scale. She said in an interview that she was treated beautifully at the contest:

“Ninety-nine percent of participants do not follow the geopolitical situation and Russia is just snow, vodka and Putin for them!”

Immediately after her victory, mainstream media began to spread rumors that Tatiana had once lost a foot in her youth. However, she denied this as fake on her social media accounts: “The fact that I had an injury is true, the fact that I had a surgery is also true. But, you don't need to attribute injuries to me that I don't have. Both legs, feet, knees, arms and head are in place.”

Tatiana is married and dreams of becoming a mother one day. She is fond of history and is very partial to the fate of animals. She plans on giving part of the funds from her victory to a cat shelter.

