5 most EXPENSIVE apartments for rent in Moscow in 2024 (PHOTOS)

These elite residential complexes in the center of the capital have everything you need for a luxurious life. Designer renovations, exclusive furniture, panoramic views and private, enclosed territories.

1. Three-level apartment 724 m² – 6.5 million rubles (~$61,000) per month

cian.ru cian.ru

This apartment with a terrace and views of the Moscow Kremlin is located in the ‘Barkli Plaza’ residential complex on Prechistenskaya Embankment, not far from the Christ the Savior Cathedral and Gorky Park. As stated in the ad, the apartment consists of three levels in a separate building, without neighbors.

cian.ru cian.ru

On the first floor is the kitchen, a dining room, an office/study, a living room with access to the terrace and a guest bathroom. On the second floor, there are three bedrooms with their own bathrooms, a second living room and a guest toilet. The third floor is occupied by a bedroom with two ensuite bathrooms and two dressing rooms. There is a reception, security, a waiting room, four parking spaces in the underground parking lot and a separate guest parking lot.

2. Penthouse 426 m² – 3.25 mln rubles (~$30,500) per month

cian.ru cian.ru

This is an apartment with a huge terrace (150 m²) and a view of the Hermitage garden on Malaya Dmitrovka Street. There are a total of eight apartments in the building.

The layout includes a dining room, a kitchen, a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and dressing room, three children's bedrooms, a guest bedroom, three bathrooms and utility rooms.

cian.ru cian.ru

The decoration uses marble and valuable wood. The furniture was brought from Italy, the plumbing from Germany and the lighting was delivered from Belgium. There is also a ‘smart home’ system installed. Future tenants are also offered three places in the underground parking.

3. Six-room apartment 633 m² – 3 million rubles (~$28,000) per month

cian.ru cian.ru

Six rooms on three levels are offered for rent in a mansion on Prechistenka Street in a historical apartment building from 1910. On the first level, there are two bedrooms, a dressing room, an office/study, a bathroom and a hallway. On the second level there is a dining room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a balcony. The third level, meanwhile, has a bedroom, office and terrace.

cian.ru cian.ru

The ad says that the finishes are made out of natural materials from different countries and the apartment is furnished with antique furniture. Two parking spaces are also included in the rent price.

4. Two-level penthouse 260 m² – 3 million rubles (~$28,000) per month

cian.ru cian.ru

This mansion on Malaya Polyanka has just six apartments with underground parking. The house is fenced and guarded 24 hours a day. Gorky Park and the Tretyakov Gallery are within walking distance.

cian.ru cian.ru

This two-level penthouse accommodates two living rooms with a fireplace, three bedrooms and a dressing room.

5. Six-room apartment 920 m² – 2.5 million rubles (~$23,500) per month

cian.ru cian.ru

The largest apartment on this list is located near ‘Kurskaya’ subway station in the ‘Chistye Prudy’ club residence. This is a modern house stylized as an old mansion.

The huge apartment occupies three floors above ground and also has two underground floors. In addition to four bedrooms, a living room, an office/study, dressing rooms and a sauna. The apartment also has a wine cellar, its own beauty salon, a gym, a swimming pool and staff rooms.

cian.ru cian.ru

The finishes are all made of precious woods and real Swarovski crystals glitter in the chandeliers.

