‘Russians think too much!’: What an Argentine dancer learned after 4 years in Russia

Hernán Brusa is proud not only for the dancing skills and success of his Petersburg tango students, but also for the speed in which they fell in love in his lessons. Just like he did with Russia.

Four years ago, Argentinian Hernán Brusa took the last plane to escape from the European Covid lockdown to St. Petersburg. And there, the life of the professional dancer and bachelor turned upside down: Hernán married a Russian woman named Maria from St. Petersburg and ended up staying to live and work in Russia.

Why Russia?

The Argentinian tango dancer first came to Russia by accident: In 2018, he was invited to take part in a big tango challenge. Before that, he had taught dance in his native Buenos Aires, in Japan and in Italy.

Personal archive Personal archive

At the flash mob event, he met Maria, his future wife. There is even a video where they are seen dancing next to each other, but not together. But, it was Maria who found the Argentinean online and the two became friends. After a while, she went with a friend to Milan, where Hernán lived and worked at the time. She decided to message the guy and they met again…

Personal archive Personal archive

And, soon, the Covid outbreak began and dance schools in Europe began to close one after another, due to Government enforced lockdowns. So, Maria suggested Hernán come to St. Petersburg. He managed to catch one of the last flights before the borders closed. He only had hand luggage with him, as he thought he would return in a couple of weeks. But, he ended up staying in Russia ever since.

First impressions of Russia

Personal archive Personal archive

“I liked Russia, I liked Masha, I started to get bored… But, in 2020, I came to Petersburg not in the summer, but in January. And I really didn't like it! There was no snow that year, it was constantly damp, gray and cold. Masha tried to entertain me: she took me to museums and restaurants, but, still, as soon as I went outside, my mood went downhill. I also got sick… No, I realized that I didn't want to live there,” laughs Hernan.

He also thought he would never enter into an official marriage, but, with Maria, life was so comfortable and easy that he changed his mind.

“She won't make a big deal out of a trifle, as Argentine girls tend to. And, even in extreme situations, she doesn't panic and doesn't fall into hysterics,” the Argentinean says about his Russian wife.

And, what is even more important, Hernan's mother simply fell in love with Maria.

Personal archive Personal archive

But, it was the savvy woman herself who made the proposal to the foreigner.

“The term of his visa-free stay in Russia was about to expire; so, to stay here longer, Hernan needed to apply for a temporary residence permit: it is made either by the company you work for or via marriage. And, one beautiful romantic evening, I proposed to him,” Maria recalls.

Together, they’ve traveled a lot: they’ve even been on the Far Eastern Sakhalin Island. But, the most memorable was a hiking trip to Karelia, where they slept in tents. “Once, we went very far from the camp and saw a warning: ‘Beware of the bears'!” Hernan recalls he was shocked.

Personal archive Personal archive

Now, he dreams of visiting Krasnoyarsk Region: Norilsk and the Putorana Plateau.”

How tango changes everyone

“People in Russia are very nice, less individualistic and more empathic than in the West. And they dance tango better here!” Hernan laughs.

“In Italy, tango is considered the dance of the retired people, but, here, I have mostly youth learning it. So, many dance couples fall in love, get married. And I am especially pleased when someone says, 'Hernan, tango made me happy! Tango changed my life!” Because, I teach them not only to dance, but also to turn their heads off from problems. Russians think a lot and I tell them: 'No thinking! Only feeling!' But, you have to repeat it more than once!” the Argentine laughs.

Personal archive Personal archive

After living in Europe and Asia, Hernan realized that Russia is a separate world. “People are more serious, sometimes even frowning, but, then, they suddenly are ready to do everything for you!”

The full version of the interview was published in Russian in ‘The Nation’ magazine.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.