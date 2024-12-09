7 male sex symbols in Russian sports (PHOTOS)

Nikita Katsalapov and his partner and wife Victoria Sinitsina.Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik
One of Russia’s most famous figure skaters was born in Moscow in 1991. Together with his partner and now wife Victoria Sinitsina, they became medalists at the 2022 Olympics, as well as medalists at world, European and Russian championships.
Ilya Ivanyuk (born in 1993 in Smolensk Region) is a Russian high jump champion (2020, 2022) and bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships and 2018 European Championships. His record height is 2.37 meters.
Grinev (born in 1996 in Moscow) specializes in freestyle swimming. He is a three-time medalist at the 2019 World Championships and winner of many international competitions.
Another swimmer on the list is Mikhail Vekovishchev, a silver medalist at the 2020 Olympics. He was born in 1998 in Kaluga Region. He also stands out among other athletes, due to his easily recognizable shark tattoo.
Goldobin is a forward for the Spartak Moscow ice hockey club. In his 29 years, he has managed to play in Canada and Finland and also spent four seasons with a club in the NHL before returning to Russia. He is now Spartak's highest paid player.
Anton Babikov was born in 1991 in Ufa. He became the 2017 world champion in the men's relay and is also a four-time European champion. And, besides sports, Babikov loves to read and advises young athletes to get involved in literature, as well.
Figure skater Ivan Bukin (born in 1993 in Moscow) performs in a pair with Alexandra Stepanova. They became two-time silver medalists at the European Championships (2022, 2019) and three-time Russian champions (2024, 2022, 2021). Bukin also participated in the popular ‘Ice Age’ television show.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
