What were the most popular names in Russia in 2024?

And also the top of unusual names that parents gave to newborns.

The most popular names in Russia in 2024 were Mikhail and Sofia.

In Moscow, according to the Department of the Civil Registry of the capital, among the most popular male names were: Alexander, Lev, Maxim, Mark, Ivan, Artem and Matvey. And among female names: Anna, Maria, Eva, Victoria, Vasilisa, Varvara, Alexandra, Polina and Alisa.

In other regions, Dmitry, Roman, Timofei, Miron and Vladimir were also in the top.

Many parents also preferred more exotic names for their newborns: in Moscow, for example, girls named Fedora, Sirena, Svetozara, Evropa, Muza and Sakhar were born. And boys – Sokrat, Mirage, Grach, Yaropolk, Peresvet and Lucifer.

In Yamal, a boy named Yenisei was born, in Vladivostok, a girl named Assol, in Saratov, a boy Cosmos and a girl Luna and, in Lipetsk, boys Radomir and Methodius.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.