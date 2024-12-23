Russia Beyond relaunches under the brand ‘Gateway to Russia’

Dear readers,

We’re excited to announce the relaunch of Russia Beyond under the new brand ‘Gateway to Russia’!

We are no longer just a media platform about Russian culture and history. Now, we are a comprehensive portal where foreigners can learn the Russian language, find information on how to obtain a visa to Russia and, in the near future, access an extensive catalog of Russian literary and cinematic classics in high-quality translations into English.

Our old website, rbth.com, will continue to serve as an archive for previous materials. All new content will be available on our new platform: gw2ru.com, which is a handy acronym of our new brand: Gateway to Russia = gw2ru.

Of course, we’ll continue to delight and surprise you daily with videos, short stories, fun images and quizzes!

And remember to follow us on Telegram and VK to stay updated with our latest materials!

Telegram channel: t.me/russiabeyond

NEW Telegram 'Learning Russian' chat: t.me/gatewaytorussia

VK page: vk.com/russiabeyond_en

We also invite you to subscribe to our new newsletter: gw2ru.com/subscribe.

And, as always, thank you for your interest and support! Every like, comment and share means a lot to us!

Let’s make ‘Gateway to Russia’ your definitive guide to Russia!

Best regards,

The Gateway to Russia team

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.