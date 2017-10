Mikhail and Valeriya Bajan from the Russian city of Tver decided to move to the countryside in 2012. Both in their early twenties with degrees in law and engineering, they got tired of living a busy life in the city in a tiny apartment and were dreaming instead about having a big house in the countryside and cultivating their own land. For them and many other like-minded young people, living outside the city presents an opportunity to relax a bit, think about what they really want to do with their lives and maybe even start their own farm.