Relics of Constructivist architecture in post-Soviet & former Eastern Bloc countries

Soviet architecture is characterized by the constant search for forms: characteristics of rationalism and constructivism attracted architects striving to give houses maximum functionality.

Examples of Constructivist architecture were preserved not only in Russia, but also in post-Soviet countries and countries of former Eastern Bloc—like Ukraine, Slovakia, Georgia, Croatia, and the Czech Republic—one can notice the typical characteristics of recreation buildings, airports, statues, monuments, and completely ordinary buildings.

Yugoslavia, Krusevo, Forgotten Monuments from the Former Yugoslavia. Anastasia/@nakifaria

Russia, Moscow, The Academy of sciences flickr.com/sangudo flickr.com/sangudo

Russia, Kaliningrad, 1975, The House of Soviets. Vitaly Volkov (CC BY 1.0) Vitaly Volkov (CC BY 1.0)

Georgia, Tbilisi, Palace of Ceremonies. Sololackey (CC BY-SA 4.0) Sololackey (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Georgia, Tbilisi, Roads Ministry. Designed by Chakhava and Jalaghania. Tinalomidze7 (CC BY-SA 4.0) Tinalomidze7 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia, Yalta, Druzhba Holiday Center Hall. Anastasia/@nakifaria

Kiev, Ukraine, Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and Development. Legion Media Legion Media

Slovakia, Bratislava, 1983, Slovak Radio Station. Designed by Stefan Svetko, Stefan Durkovic and Barnabas Kissling. Legion Media Legion Media

Russia, Moscow, Moscow City Electric Power Station, under construction in 1924. Designed by Ivan Zholtovskii. Archive photo Archive photo

Croatia, Petrova Gora, Monument to the uprising of the people of Kordun and Banija Designed by Vojin Bakic. Legion Media Legion Media

Russia, St. Petersburg, State Housing Complex. Google maps Google maps

Russia, Dombai, Rehabilitation center. Sereja Vokcel

Slovakia, Strbske Pleso, Panorama Hotel Ski Resort. Archive photo Archive photo

North Macedonia, Kruševo, Macedonian Partisan Memorial. Designed by Jordan and Iskra Grabuloska. Getty Images Getty Images

Russia, Moscow, 1936, Gosplan Garage. Designed by Melnikov. Archive photo Archive photo

Ukraine, Dnepr, Poplavok cafe. Boris Korzin/TASS Boris Korzin/TASS

North Macedonia, Kruševo, Abandoned Yugoslavia Monument. Anastasia/@nakifaria

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.