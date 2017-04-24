Russia Beyond The Headlines

Nightmare in Moscow: ‘Scream’ gets new life in Russian apartment

Muscovite makes his vacuum cleaner scream classic horror sounds.

A Russian Instagram user posted a video of his vacuum cleaner “screaming.” Users dubbed the short clip a “household horror,” reports (in Russian) Lenta.ru. The cleaner makes high-pitched human-like sounds when a hand on the video moves it to pass over a gap between the drawers of a household dresser.

From Instagram, the video migrated to YouTube where it had more than 500,000 views in one day.

