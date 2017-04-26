MiG-31 jet crashes near proving ground in Buryatia

A MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed near the Telemba proving ground in Buryatia during a training flight on April 26, the Defense Ministry said. Both pilots ejected themselves, TASS reports.

"A MiG-31 interceptor jet of the Eastern Military District crashed during a training flight near the Telemba proving ground, the Republic of Buryatia, at 12:05 pm," the Defense Ministry said.

"The incident occurred in an unpopulated area. Both crewmembers ejected themselves. They were promptly evacuated. Their life is not in danger." Earlier, a source in local emergency services said the crash occurred 120 kilometers away from the city of Chita.