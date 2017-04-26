Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russian Post wants to deliver letters in U.S. directly with FedEx

April 26, 2017 RBTH
'Very exotic route' means mail from Russia to U.S. takes 50 days to arrive.
sorting center
Russian Post CEO: Parcels from Russia to the U.S. are delivered "via a very exotic route." Source: Ruslan Krivobok/RIA Novosti

Russia’s national mail service, Russian Post, is ready to open its own office in the U.S., but is "waiting for more stable relations between the two countries." Russian Post CEO Dmitry Strashnov revealed the news at a press conference on April 25, Kommersant reports (in Russian).

"We are now in talks with global players such as FedEx, to establish a direct logistical route. Now parcels are delivered via a very exotic route," he said. The average time of delivery from the U.S. to Russia is 50 days, according to customers.

Also, in the next few years Russian Post intends to create a full fleet to transport both domestic and international mail, he added.

In August 2016, Russian Post acquired two Tu-204 airplanes to transport parcels between Moscow and Russia’s Far East, and also to connect with China.

Read more: Horsewoman on duty: Meet Russia's most outstanding post officer>>>

Multimedia

Parade Moscow

Advanced Russian weaponry rolls through Red Square in Victory Day parade

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook