Official: Current ideological confrontation worse than during Cold War

'The fight for the minds will become more intense and will encompass new spheres.' Source: Reuters

The current phase of ideological confrontation is sometimes worse than during the Cold War, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on April 27, TASS reports.

"The current phase of ideological confrontation is tense and is nearing the intensity of emotions during the Cold War, and is sometimes already worse," Naryshkin said.

The difference is that this ideology is advanced not by the eastern bloc, but by the Western elites, which do not want to give up a neo-liberal and globalist approach, he said. Naryshkin noted that no prospect is seen that this confrontation will weaken.

"The fight for the minds will become more intense and will encompass new spheres. It will be accompanied by spreading fake news and introducing innovative technologies of influencing grassroots," he said.