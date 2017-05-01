Russian servicemen distribute 3 tons of aid among Syrians

Russian servicemen conducted six humanitarian missions in Syria in the past 24 hours to distribute 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the Russian Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its daily bulletin May 1.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria conducted six humanitarian missions in the governorates of Aleppo and Latakia," the center said.

‘The overall weight of humanitarian cargo handed over to the population stood at 3 tonnes. In the past day, 1,300 people received the humanitarian aid," the bulletin reads.

The United Nations and other foreign partners continued to provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to Syrians.

Efforts to repair infrastructures and provide temporary housing for the homeless are in progress.

Source: tass.com