Airports in Russian major cities to suspend air traffic for Victory Day

Airports in three Russian cities will suspend air traffic at the times when the Victory Day Parade is rehearsed and held. Source: Shutterstock/Legion-Media

Airports in three Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, will suspend air traffic at the times when the Victory Day Parade is rehearsed and held, Russia’s state-run air traffic control corporation said on May 3, TASS reports.

Moscow’s airports will impose temporary restrictions on May 4, 7 and 9. "On May 4, 7 and 9, Sheremetyevo airport is to delay departures and arrivals from 10.20 to 11.00 am Moscow Time (7.20-8.00 am GMT), Vnukovo airport - from 10.30 to 11.10 am Moscow Time (7.30-8.10 GMT) and Domodedovo, Ramenskoye and Ostafyevo airports - from 10.40 to 11.10 am Moscow Time (7.40-8.10 GMT)," the corporation said in a statement.

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo air hub will not impose restrictions on air traffic. However, one-time delays of five to seven minutes are possible, but they might be avoided thanks to coordination of efforts between the air traffic control corporation’s local branch with military and other agencies.

On May 6-7, the Urals city of Yekaterinburg will delay flights at Koltsovo airport from 10.10 to 10.50 am (5.10-5.50 am GMT) and from 2.30 to 3.10 pm local time (9.30-10.10 am GMT). On May 9, Koltsovo’s operation will be suspended from 10.10 to 10.50 local time. The air hubs had been notified in advance, it said.