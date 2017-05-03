Putin and Erdogan see eye-to-eye, but not on tomatoes

Russia and Turkey agreed to cancel a range of restrictive measures in economic relations between two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 3 after talks with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, TASS reports.

"We agreed upon a comprehensive solution of all problems related to restrictions. We assume any restrictions jeopardize the economy and eventually inflict damages to our producers," Putin said.

However, individual restrictions in relations between Russia and Turkey, particularly in respect of tomatoes deliveries to the Russian market, will remain because of objective reasons and will be lifted over time, Putin said.

Domestic agricultural producers borrowed loans for production development after Russia had imposed the ban on supplies of tomatoes and other agricultural products, the Russian leader said. "This [repayment of loans and profit making] is a certain cycle related to time and sales of products," Putin said.

"We agreed today that we will notify when this cycle will end. This is easily calculated," the Russian President said. Relevant agricultural products can also be supplied from Turkey

to Russian in seasons when Russia has no respective production, he added.