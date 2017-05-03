Putin and Trump discuss prospects for coordination of anti-terror effort

Prospects for coordination of Russia-U.S. efforts in fighting against international terrorism in the context of the situation in Syria were in focus of a telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

"On May 2, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump. The sides discussed a number of topical issues of cooperation between the two countries on the international arena. The focus was laid on the prospects for coordination of Russia’s and the United States’ action in fighting against international terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin said.

"The presidents, in particular, agreed to enliven dialogue the two countries’ foreign ministers to look for options for the consolidation of the ceasefire and making it sustainable and controlled. The goal is to create conditions for launching a real settlement process in Syria.

Thus, the Russian foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state will inform the leaders about progress reached on this track," the press service said.