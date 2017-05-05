Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia to create its own equivalent of a green-card

May 5, 2017
Worker
'Russian compatriot card' will help skilled foreigners with Russian roots to settle in the country. Source: Kirill Kallinikov/RIA Novosti

The Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media (Minkomsvyaz) is working on an equivalent of a U.S. green-card, Izvestia newspaper reported on May 4. It will give highly qualified Russian speakers from around the world - who have family ties to the country - the right to settle and find employment.

This initiative is part of Minkomsvyaz’s “Digital Economy” program which aims to attract foreign professionals and Russian-speakers from abroad to move to Russia.

The introduction of a so-called “Russian compatriot card” will require the authorities to come up with a qualification assessment system for potential employers, as well as offering supporting for foreign professionals coming to Russia.

The current procedure for those arriving in Russia for work requires them to issue a three-month migration card or a labor patent valid for a year. They are also required to pass a complex exam in Russian language, history, and law.



