Fire in apartment house in Moscow injures 30

Fire could have been caused by the cable short circuit.

More than 30 people have been injured in a fire in a 40-story apartment house in southwestern Moscow, 11 of them were taken to hospitals, a source in the ambulance service told TASS on May 6.

"A total of 31 people, including six children, sought medical attention. Of these, 11 people were taken to hospitals, including two children," the source said.

The fire in the 40-story building, which began at 23:37 Moscow Time on May 5, was fully extinguished about 90 minutes later. A source in the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow Directorate told TASS that rescuers had evacuated 155 people. According to preliminary data, the fire could have been caused by the cable short circuit.

Source: TASS