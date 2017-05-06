Nearly 400.000 personnel to provide security during Victory Day celebration

More than 7,300 events are due to be held in Russia’s regions.

More than 378,000 employees of various government agencies and services are involved in efforts to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations in Russia, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS on May 6.

More than 7,300 events are due to be held in Russia’s regions during the celebrations. "More than 378,000 people and more than 100,000 pieces of equipment have been involved in efforts to ensure security, including nearly 47,000 people and more than 13,500 pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry," the Ministry's press service said.

Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and other services will ensure security during mass celebrations on May 9, including the Immortal Regiment march, which will be held in all regions of the country. Particular attention is paid to fire safety in populated localities.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry noted that its personnel had been put on high alert during the celebrations - from 9am Moscow Time on May 5 to 9am Moscow Time on May 10.

Source: TASS