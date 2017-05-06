Russia, U.S. confirm readiness to reinstate memorandum on air safety

Russia’s Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford confirmed in their phone conversation the readiness to reinstate the memorandum of understanding on safe flights over Syria and to draw up more measures so as to avoid any conflicts, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on May 6.

"Syria was in focus of the talks in the light of the agreements, reached in Astana on May 4 this year, on establishing de-escalation zones in some regions of Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

The top generals "confirmed readiness to re-assume in full the parties’ commitments under the Russian-US memorandum of understanding on air safety and prevention of incidents in Syria’s air space and to continue work on additional measures so as to avoid conflict situations during [military] operations against ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra."

Source: TASS