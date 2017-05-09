Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square due to bad weather

Russia’s combat planes won’t take part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 9, TASS reports.

"Due to the unfavorable weather conditions in the Moscow area, a decision has been made to cancel the participation of aviation in the Victory Day parade on Red Square. The aircraft and helicopters involved for participation in the Victory Day parade will return to their aerodromes," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.