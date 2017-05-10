Putin congratulates South Korea’s new president

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of congratulations to Moon Jae-in, who won the presidential election in South Korea, and confirmed preparedness to develop bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

"Putin said in the congratulatory telegram Russia praises fruitful relations with the Republic of Korea and confirmed readiness for joint work for a buildup of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as for coordination of efforts in the solution of pressing issues on the international agenda," the report said.

He expressed the confidence that this "meets the fundamental interests of our two friendly nations and falls in line with the course at the consolidation of peace, security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general."

The Russian leader wished Moon Jae-in good health, wellbeing and successful work as President of South Korea.

The presidential election in South Korea was held on May 9. Moon Jae-in took 41.1 percent of the vote and was immediately sworn in without any transition period.