Daily expenditure of Russians lowest for past 5 years

In April, the daily expenditure of the average Russian reduced by 6.5 percent compared to March, according to research from Romir, a Moscow-based research foundation.

In addition, Russian citizens spent 4.9 percent less in comparison with April 2016. The expenditure of Russian citizens in effect reduced by 6.8 percent for the month and by nine percent for the year - as inflation hit the country.

Researchers added that the collective expenditure adjusted for inflation was the lowest in the past five years.

The general reduction of expenditure with an unchanged mean income suggests Russian citizens have returned to more economical habits, researchers say.

