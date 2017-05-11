Over 60 Red Crescent members die in Syria since conflict broke

'The beginning of 2017 was a tragic time for us because we lost 13 people in the first two months of the year.' Source: Mikhail Alayeddin / RIA Novosti

Around 60 members and volunteers of the Red Crescent have been killed in Syria since the conflict broke out, head of the Russian office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Davron Mukhamadiyev told reporters on May 11, TASS reports.

"The main obstacle (preventing the IFRC’s activities) is the security situation," he said. "We can’t risk the lives of our members and volunteers. As far as the Syrian crisis is concerned, since the conflict broke out, we lost more than 60 members and volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent," Mukhamadiyev pointed out.

"The beginning of 2017 was a tragic time for us because we lost 13 people in the first two months of the year," he added.

Head of the Russian IFRC office went on to say that "more than 6,000,000 civilians were forced to leave the conflict zone in Syria."

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, founded in 1863, has more than 100,000,000 members and volunteers all over the world. The movement’s main goal is to prevent and alleviate the suffering of people without any discrimination, as well as protect human dignity.