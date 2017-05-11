State Duma to consider Antonov as candidate for ambassador to U.S.

The candidacy of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov for the ambassador to the U.S. has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on May 11.

"Yes, the corresponding letter has been sent from the Foreign Ministry," the source said when asked to comment on a report of Kommersant business daily.

Russian lawmakers may consider Antonov’s candidacy by the end of May. The next meeting of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, which is in charge of approving candidates for Russia’s diplomatic representatives, is scheduled for May 18.