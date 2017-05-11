Russia Beyond The Headlines

State Duma to consider Antonov as candidate for ambassador to U.S.

May 11, 2017 TASS
Anatoly Antonov
Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov at a Defense Ministry briefing in Moscow. Source: RIA Novosti

The candidacy of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov for the ambassador to the U.S. has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on May 11.

"Yes, the corresponding letter has been sent from the Foreign Ministry," the source said when asked to comment on a report of Kommersant business daily.

Russian lawmakers may consider Antonov’s candidacy by the end of May. The next meeting of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, which is in charge of approving candidates for Russia’s diplomatic representatives, is scheduled for May 18. 

Multimedia

The May 9 _TASS

Video: Immortal Regiment marches holding images of fallen WWII heroes

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook