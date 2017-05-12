Russian-U.S. relations start getting 'substantive' content

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves to the media next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017 Source: Reuters

Relations between Moscow and Washington are being gradually built up, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on May 12, TASS reports.

"The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Washington on May 10 continued a series of contacts with leadership of the new (U.S.) administration at different levels, which are being gradually built up and start getting a substantive content," Ushakov said.

He noted that since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, the Russian and U.S. leaders have had three phone conversations and in April U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid a visit to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ushakov said Lavrov’s talks with Tillerson in Washington and his negotiations with the U.S. president in the White House "were rather substantive and candid."